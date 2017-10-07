Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Scores in Opening Night win
Werenski scored a power-play goal during Friday's 5-0 win over the Islanders.
The sophomore exploded onto the scene in 2016-17 after an impressive two-year stop at the University of Michigan. This season, Werenski will look to show more game-to-game consistency and take another step forward. He's a strong defense option in all fantasy settings with the upside to post huge offensive numbers. It's nice to see him mark the goals column in the first game of the season, and it's probably also a sign of things to come.
