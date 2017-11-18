Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Scores in win over Blueshirts
Werenski scored a second-period goal and logged 18:47 of ice time during Friday's 2-0 win over the Rangers.
The 20-year-old defenseman has scored in consecutive games and now has three goals, three assists and 18 shots through his past eight outings. Head coach John Tortorella has encouraged Werenski to be more aggressive on the offensive attack, and his role as the power-play quarterback on the No. 1 unit also boosts his fantasy upside. Continue to roll with the sophomore confidently.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Pots overtime winner Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Tacks on two assists in blowout victory•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Told to be more aggressive on offense•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Records second goal of season•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Registers two helpers in victory•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Scores in Opening Night win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...