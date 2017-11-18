Werenski scored a second-period goal and logged 18:47 of ice time during Friday's 2-0 win over the Rangers.

The 20-year-old defenseman has scored in consecutive games and now has three goals, three assists and 18 shots through his past eight outings. Head coach John Tortorella has encouraged Werenski to be more aggressive on the offensive attack, and his role as the power-play quarterback on the No. 1 unit also boosts his fantasy upside. Continue to roll with the sophomore confidently.