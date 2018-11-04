Werenski's third-period marker was the only positive for his team in a 4-1 loss to Los Angeles on Saturday.

Werenski had a five-game point streak going before being shut out in his past two contests, and Saturday marked a season-high of ice time with 25:34. He's getting opportunities and cashing in on them, so make sure he's in your lineup on a regular basis.

More News
Our Latest Stories