Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Seeing doctor Thursday
Werenski (shoulder) will meet with his doctors Thursday to determine when he can return to the lineup, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Werenski also voiced his desire to suit up in a preseason contest in order to get himself ready for the upcoming campaign. Until he gets the all-clear, the blueliner will continue practicing in a limited capacity.
