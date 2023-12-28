Werenski (lower body) is still being evaluated but is closer to week-to-week than day-to-day according to coach Pascal Vincent, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Based on Werenski's timeline, he won't be an option for at least the back-to-back against Toronto and Buffalo on Friday and Saturday, respectively. The Michigan native has racked up 25 points in 33 games this season and should be capable of reaching the 40-point threshold for the fifth time in his NHL career, assuming he isn't sidelined long-term. David Jiricek could see the biggest increase in minutes with Werenski out.