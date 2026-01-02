Werenski (lower body) is expecting to play against the Sabres on Saturday, barring any setbacks, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Werenski has been on the shelf for the Jackets' last four games due to his lower-body injury. Prior to his absence, the 28-year-old blueliner was riding a five-game point streak during which he had four multi-point performances. In order to suit up in Saturday's matchup, Werenski will need to first be activated off injured reserve.