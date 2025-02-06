Werenski (undisclosed) is expected to play Thursday against Utah, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.
Jack Johnson is set to be a healthy scratch as a result of Werenski's return. The 27-year-old Werenski has 17 goals and 57 points in 53 appearances in 2024-25. He missed Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Buffalo due to the injury.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Could play Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Two points in comeback win•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Collects assist in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Keeps rolling with goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Picks up assist in win•