Werenski scored his 13th goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights, setting a new Blue Jackets record for goals in a season by a defenseman.

He also supplied two shots, a hit and a plus-2 rating. After going goalless for 25 games, Werenski has now lit the lamp twice in the last three contests, and while his 30 points in 63 games is off last season's pace, the 21-year-old has both the talent and the premium role in Columbus to produce a big finish to the campaign.