Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Sets new club record in win
Werenski scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 2-0 victory over the Red Wings.
His second-period tally was all the offense Elvis Merzlikins would need on the night. Werenski's goal gives him 17 on the season, setting a new franchise record for defensemen -- a record he jointly held with Seth Jones when they both lit the lamp 16 times in 2017-18 -- and his 33 points in 48 games has the 23-year-old on pace for the first 50-point campaign of his career.
