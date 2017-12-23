Werenski (undisclosed) will not dress for Saturday's game against the Flyers, Aaron Portzline of the Columbus Dispatch reports.

Werenski will miss his third straight game due to the undisclosed ailment, but he will get a few days off before the team returns to action Wednesday against the Penguins. The young star along the blue line has picked up where he left off last season, racking up 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) and a whopping 100 shots on goal through 34 games this season. Gabriel Carlsson will likely draw into the lineup again in his place.