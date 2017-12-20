Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Sitting Wednesday
Werenski will miss Wednesday's contest against Toronto due to an undisclosed injury, George Richards of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
The second-year blueliner is already up to 10 goals and 18 points on the season, and will be sorely missed by Columbus for however long he's out of the lineup. Werenski's next opportunity to play is Thursday in Pittsburgh, so the team should provide more information regarding the injury prior to then. With the former Michigan Wolverine out Wednesday, Gabriel Carlsson will enter the fold.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Scores, adds helper in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Dominant against Hurricanes•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Scores in win over Blueshirts•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Pots overtime winner Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Tacks on two assists in blowout victory•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Told to be more aggressive on offense•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...