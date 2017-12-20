Werenski will miss Wednesday's contest against Toronto due to an undisclosed injury, George Richards of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

The second-year blueliner is already up to 10 goals and 18 points on the season, and will be sorely missed by Columbus for however long he's out of the lineup. Werenski's next opportunity to play is Thursday in Pittsburgh, so the team should provide more information regarding the injury prior to then. With the former Michigan Wolverine out Wednesday, Gabriel Carlsson will enter the fold.