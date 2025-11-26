Werenski (upper body) is expected to play Wednesday against Toronto, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Werenski sustained an upper-body injury during Monday's 5-1 loss to Washington, but the issue won't cause him to miss a game. He has seven goals and 21 points in 23 outings this year. Look for him to serve on the top pairing and first power-play unit Wednesday.