Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Slated to play Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Werenski (upper body) is expected to play Wednesday against Toronto, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.
Werenski sustained an upper-body injury during Monday's 5-1 loss to Washington, but the issue won't cause him to miss a game. He has seven goals and 21 points in 23 outings this year. Look for him to serve on the top pairing and first power-play unit Wednesday.
