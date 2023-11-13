Werenski registered an assist, four shots on goal and four blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers.

Werenski has bounced back from a three-game point drought with a helper in each of his last two contests. The defenseman has mostly stayed healthy in 2023-24, which has been a big challenge in recent years. That has allowed him to rack up eight points, 34 shots on net, 19 blocks and a minus-1 rating through 13 appearances in a top-four role.