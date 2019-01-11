Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Stays hot with two helpers
Werenski tallied two assists -- one on the power play -- and added two shots during Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against the Predators.
Werenski has notched four goals and nine points in his last nine outings to put him near a 50-point pace on the season. Only a minus-10 rating hinders the third-year defender's fantasy value, but the 21-year-old should be a potent producer from the blueline for many years to come.
