Werenski picked up a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Since lighting the lamp twice in a win over the Senators on Dec. 31, Werenski has been stuck on nine goals for the season, going 15 games without finding the back of the net. He's still picked up seven assists in that time, so he's maintaining a solid fantasy floor, but given his role on the Jackets' top power-play unit and knack for slipping shots through traffic, it seems only a matter of time before the young blueliner reaches double digits in goals for the third straight campaign.