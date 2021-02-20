Werenski (lower body) remains out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Predators, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
The 24-year-old has only been able to suit up for one of the Jackets' last seven games, continuing a disappointing start to his season. Werenski's next chance to rejoin the lineup will come Tuesday against Chicago.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Won't play Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Aggravates lower-body injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Returns to lineup in Chicago•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Back in action Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Will play Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Heads to IR•