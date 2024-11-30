Werenski scored a goal and added an assist Friday in a 5-2 win over the Flames. It stood as the winner.

Zach Attack continues -- the points extended his point streak to seven games and 14 points (five goals, nine assists). Werenski tied the Blue Jackets record for longest point streak by a defenseman set by Bryan Berard (2005-06) and Jaroslav Spacek (2002-03). The defender sits third in the NHL with 24 points, and his eight goals put him in a tie with Cale Makar for the league lead.