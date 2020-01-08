Werenski scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.

The blueliner pumped six shots on goal and blocked two shots. Werenski has seven goals and a helper in his last five games. With 15 tallies this season, he passed Dougie Hamilton and Roman Josi for the goal-scoring lead among blueliners. Werenski's stat line features 28 points, 99 shots and 10 power-play points through 37 outings.