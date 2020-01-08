Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Strikes twice in win
Werenski scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.
The blueliner pumped six shots on goal and blocked two shots. Werenski has seven goals and a helper in his last five games. With 15 tallies this season, he passed Dougie Hamilton and Roman Josi for the goal-scoring lead among blueliners. Werenski's stat line features 28 points, 99 shots and 10 power-play points through 37 outings.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Provides helper•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Lights lamp twice Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Explodes for hat trick•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Back on scoresheet•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Placed on IR•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.