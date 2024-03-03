Werenski registered a pair of assists, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Werenski set up tallies by Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier in the contest. This was Werenski's second multi-point effort in the last six games, and he has five points in that span. The 26-year-old defenseman has been steady on the top pairing this season, racking up 36 points, 130 shots on net, 93 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 48 appearances.
