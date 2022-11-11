Werenski sustained an upper-body injury in the first period of Thursday's contest against Philadelphia and will miss the rest of the game.

Werenski was off to a fantastic start, recording a goal and an assist before being forced to exit the contest. He's a vital part of the Blue Jackets' defense, having averaged 25:04 of ice time through 12 games prior to Thursday's contest. Columbus will have a tough time adjusting if he misses any significant amount of time. Jake Bean in particular might be asked to do more if Werenski is unavailable.