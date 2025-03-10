Werenski notched two assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Rangers.

Werenski set up goals by Justin Danforth and Mathieu Olivier as the Blue Jackets got offense from all over the lineup. This was Werenski's fourth multi-point effort in his last seven games, a span in which he has three goals and six assists. The defenseman already has a career year with 68 points (20 goals, 48 helpers) in 62 appearances, and he's been sharp in other areas as well, collecting 220 shots on net, 110 blocked shots, 21 power-play points and a plus-15 rating as the No. 1 blueliner on the roster.