Werenski notched two assists and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

Werenski had a hand in first-period goals by Charlie Coyle and Kirill Marchenko. January has been another excellent month for Werenski, who has five goals, 12 assists and 40 shots on net over 13 outings this month. He's up to a total of 57 points, leading all NHL defensemen, as well as 172 shots on net, 62 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 48 appearances.