Werenski (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Now that he's on IR, Werenski will miss Columbus' next three games at a minimum. However, according to coach Pascal Vincent, the defender is "more likely week-to-week than day-to-day", per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site, suggesting Werenski will likely miss more than three contests with his lower-body issue. David Jiricek could be elevated to a top-pairing role during Werenski's absence.