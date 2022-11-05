Werenski registered a power-play assist against the Avalanche on Friday, but the Blue Jackets lost, 6-3.
Werenski is an established defenseman whose name always comes up in fantasy drafts, but he's been a bit inconsistent to start the season. The power-play quarterback has just two goals, three assists and a minus-6 rating, and he's yet to turn in a multi-point effort through 11 games. Werenski and Co. are set for a matinee rematch against the Avs on Saturday morning.
