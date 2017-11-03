Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Tacks on two assists in blowout victory
Werenski collected a pair of helpers in Thursday's blowout victory over the Panthers.
The multi-point effort snapped a four-game scoreless drought for the youngster, who now has eight points in 13 contests. The power-play quarterback will always remain a must-own fantasy asset, but it's good to see him break out of that offensive slump. Look for more points to rack up for the 20-year-old, as he's been firing plenty of pucks on net and continues to log monstrous minutes in all situations.
