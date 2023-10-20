Werenski (quadriceps) was activated off injured reserve Friday.
Werenski was previously regarded as a game-time decision for Friday's contest versus Calgary, but this move suggests he'll be in the lineup. The 26-year-old defenseman missed Columbus' previous two games due to the injury. Now that he's healthy, Werenski is likely to serve in a top-four capacity and feature on the first power-play unit.
