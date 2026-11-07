Werenski scored a power-play goal on three shots, blocked three shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Sabres.

Werenski couldn't buy a goal in the first month of the season, coming up empty on 36 shots over his first 13 games. He's now scored in consecutive contests, and he's on a six-game, eight-point streak. The 29-year-old is a three-time 20-goal scorer from the blue line, so it's safe to bank on luck eventually coming back for Werenski. He's at 14 points (four on the power play), 44 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 15 outings this season.