Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Tallies on power play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Werenski scored a power-play goal on five shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.
Werenski has earned four goals and seven assists over eight outings in January. His last two goals have come with the man advantage, where he continues to see ample time on the first unit. The star defenseman is up to 18 goals, 51 points, 160 shots on net, 58 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 43 appearances.
