Werenski scored a power-play goal on five shots and had two assists in a 5-4 overtime win versus the Capitals in Sunday's Game 2.

Werenski was overshadowed by Seth Jones' breakout season, but he has plenty of offensive talent in his own right. The 21-year-old had 16 goals on 207 shots in 77 games, and this was a real showcase for his skills.

