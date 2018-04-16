Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Tallies three points
Werenski scored a power-play goal on five shots and had two assists in a 5-4 overtime win versus the Capitals in Sunday's Game 2.
Werenski was overshadowed by Seth Jones' breakout season, but he has plenty of offensive talent in his own right. The 21-year-old had 16 goals on 207 shots in 77 games, and this was a real showcase for his skills.
