Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Targeting Opening Night return
Werenski (shoulder) is hoping to be ready for the Blue Jackets' Opening Night clash with Detroit on Oct. 4, NHL.com reports.
Werenski seems motivated to get healthy, telling NHL.com, "My goal, ultimately, is to be there for Game 1," however, he did also leave open the possibility he might not reach his goal, "If it's later, like five or game 10, whenever that is, I'm going to work to miss as few games as possible." Even if the defender is sidelined for a bit, he remains a top-end defensive option and should challenge for the 40-point threshold.
