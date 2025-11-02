default-cbs-image
Werenski recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

This was Werenski's third consecutive game with a goal and an assist, though only two of those six points have come on the power play. The star defenseman seems to be turning things around after notching just four total points (one goal, three helpers) in his first eight contests in 2025-26.

