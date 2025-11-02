Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Third straight two-point effort
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Werenski recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blues.
This was Werenski's third consecutive game with a goal and an assist, though only two of those six points have come on the power play. The star defenseman seems to be turning things around after notching just four total points (one goal, three helpers) in his first eight contests in 2025-26.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Another two-point effort•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Pops for two-point night•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Excellent in win over Minnesota•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Two points in Thursday's win•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Contributes two assists•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Ties game in first period•