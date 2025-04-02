Werenski had two assists in an 8-4 win over Nashville on Tuesday.

He had four shots. Werenski has five assists and 15 shots on his current three-game streak. He's second in scoring from the blue line with 74 points, and he has pounded out a career high 265 shots. Both are a massive increase from Werenski's career mark of 57 points, which he set last season, and 216 shots, set in 2021-22. An 80-point campaign is within reach.