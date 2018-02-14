Werenski recorded three assists, two on the power play, while adding six shots and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

He'd managed only one assist in the previous 10 games before Tuesday's eruption, and it was Werenski's first multi-point performance since Dec. 14. A nagging injury that the club has offered no details on may be behind the 21-year-old's recent slump, but he still has a solid 11 goals and 25 points through 52 games, and if he's getting healthier he's very capable of going on a tear down the stretch.