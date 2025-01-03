Werenski produced a goal on eight shots while adding two assists, four blocked shots, one hit, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Red Wings.

It was another big performance for the 27-year-old blueliner, who nearly single-handedly kept the Blue Jackets in the game after they fell behind 3-1 in the first period. Werenski has three multi-point efforts in the last five games, a stretch in which he's erupted for a goal and 11 points, and on the season he's already amassed 12 goals and 43 points in 39 appearances as he roars toward a career-best campaign.