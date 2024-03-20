Werenski scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

The 26-year-old blueliner opened the scoring early in the first period before helping set up tallies by Alexandre Texier and Kirill Marchenko. Werenski has a goal and 10 points over the last 11 games, and on the season he's up to 43 points (five goals, 38 assists) in 57 contests. If he stays locked in down the stretch, Werenski has a shot at recording his first career 50-point campaign.