Werenski picked up an assist in the United States' 2-1 loss to Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Monday.

Werenski carried the puck through the neutral zone and into the offensive zone before firing a shot on Samuel Ersson from the right face-off circle. The Swedish netminder made the save and directed the rebound toward the left circle and right onto the tape of Chris Kreider, who buried it into an open net. Werenski played a game-high 24:08, and he had six shots. He earned the game's third star for the effort. His assist was his fifth of the tournament, which tied him with Sidney Crosby of Canada for the overall scoring lead.