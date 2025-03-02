Werenski collected two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

The 27-year-old blueliner snapped a brief two-game point drought by having a hand in tallies by Dmitri Voronkov in the second period and an Adam Fantilli empty-netter in the third. Werenski is up to 46 helpers on the season, tying the career high he established in 2023-24, and his 64 points on the campaign is second only to Cale Makar (67) among defensemen.