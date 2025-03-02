Werenski collected two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.
The 27-year-old blueliner snapped a brief two-game point drought by having a hand in tallies by Dmitri Voronkov in the second period and an Adam Fantilli empty-netter in the third. Werenski is up to 46 helpers on the season, tying the career high he established in 2023-24, and his 64 points on the campaign is second only to Cale Makar (67) among defensemen.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Stays hot in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Finishes as 4 Nations top scorer•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Tied for 4 Nations scoring lead•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Undeniable talent on display in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Sets new career-high scoring mark•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Set to return Thursday•