Werenski scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Werenski has two goals and two assists during his four-game point streak. He answered an Alex Ovechkin goal in the first period Sunday, and the Blue Jackets surged the rest of the way to keep their playoff hopes alive. Werenski is now at 22 goals, 78 points, 290 shots on net, 130 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 79 appearances in 2024-25.