Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Told to be more aggressive on offense
Werenski has been instructed by Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella to be more aggressive on the attack, The Columbus Dispatch reports. "It just gives me the full green light to go offensive, take chances and be aggressive, stay up in the play," Werenski said. "I've kind of shied away from that the last few games, so I have to get back to it."
The second-year blueliner has three goals and six points through 12 games this season but has been held off the scoresheet in the last three, although he has managed to put eight shots on net during his mini-slump. Werenski has more than enough skill and skating ability to lead the rush while still getting back to defend if necessary, so don't be surprised if he shows a lot more jump Thursday against the Panthers with his coach having giving him license to do what he does best.
