Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Tough puck luck Tuesday
Werenski misfired five times Tuesday in a 6-3 road loss to the Golden Knights.
The Michigan native is still converting 8.6 percent of his shots, which is an impressive clip for a defenseman. Further to that point, Werenski needs just one more goal to top the 11 that he posted as a rookie last season, and he's already tied that mark in 34 fewer games. We recommend that you ride through all the peaks and valleys when it comes to the young power-play quarterback who's already near the elite class at his position.
