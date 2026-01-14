Werenski had a goal and two assists in a 5-3 win over the Flames on Tuesday.

His power-play goal early in the third put his squad up 3-2. Werenski has been gold this season. He has put up points in 11 of his last 12 games (eight goals, 12 assists), and he leads the Blue Jackets in scoring by a wide margin. He leads the team in goals (17), assists (13) and points (50). And those points put him behind Cale Makar on the NHL's list of scorers from the blue line . Oh yah -- Werenski has also been a complete beast at home -- his points Tuesday extended his personal home point streak to 15 games and 29 points; (11 goals, 18 assists).