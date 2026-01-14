Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Twenty points in last 12 games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Werenski had a goal and two assists in a 5-3 win over the Flames on Tuesday.
His power-play goal early in the third put his squad up 3-2. Werenski has been gold this season. He has put up points in 11 of his last 12 games (eight goals, 12 assists), and he leads the Blue Jackets in scoring by a wide margin. He leads the team in goals (17), assists (13) and points (50). And those points put him behind Cale Makar on the NHL's list of scorers from the blue line . Oh yah -- Werenski has also been a complete beast at home -- his points Tuesday extended his personal home point streak to 15 games and 29 points; (11 goals, 18 assists).
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Nets goal Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Records two points Sunday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Two helpers in return to lineup•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Removed from IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Set to return Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Moves to IR•