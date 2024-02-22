Werenski scored a pair of goals in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Ducks.

Werenski opened the scoring 3:32 into the first period, swatting a puck out of the air past John Gibson, before adding a second tally later in the frame. The 26-year-old Werenski has three goals and eight points in nine outings since his return from a 10-game absence with an ankle sprain. He's up to 33 points (four goals, 29 assists) through 43 games this season while averaging 24:18 of ice time on Columbus' top defensive pairing.