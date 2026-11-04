Werenski pocketed two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 7-2 win over Colorado.

Both helpers came in the second period, including one on the Cole Sillinger tally that chased Scott Wedgewood from the Avalanche crease. Werenski is still looking for his first goal of 2026-27, but they'll likely come in bunches once he gets going after the reigning Norris Trophy winner lit the lamp 25 times over the last two seasons combined. In the meantime, Werenski's gotten onto the scoresheet in four straight games, and over 13 contests he's produced 12 assists with 36 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating.