Werenski picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Remarkably, it's Werenski's first multi-point performance of the season as injuries have contributed to his slow start to the season. The blueliner has only one goal and seven points through 17 games, but now that he's healthy he's capable of piling up production in a hurry.

