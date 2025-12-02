Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Two helpers in Monday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Werenski notched two assists in Monday's 5-3 win over New Jersey.
The All-Star blueliner has carried his late November surge into December. Werenski has gotten onto the scoresheet in nine of the last 10 games, producing five multi-point performances en route to five goals and 15 points. After erupting for a career-high 82 points (23 goals, 59 helpers) over 81 games in 2024-25, he's back on a point-a-game pace to begin 2025-26 with nine goals and 26 points in 26 contests.
