Werenski notched two assists in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

The star defenseman missed the four games with a lower-body injury. Werenski wasted little time showing he was fully healthy in his return, helping to set up Denton Mateychuk for the afternoon's first tally just three minutes into the first period. Werenski then had a hand in Cole Sillinger's empty-netter in the third. Werenski has delivered 14 goals and 42 points in 36 contests this season. Only Cale Makar, with 45 points in 39 games, has been more productive among NHL blueliners.