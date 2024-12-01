Werenski posted two assists, two shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.
Werenski is on an eight-game point streak, picking up five goals and 11 helpers in that span. He helped out on goals by Sean Monahan and Dante Fabbro as the Blue Jackets took control of Sunday's win. Werenski's putting it all together this season with eight goals, 18 assist, 86 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating through 23 appearances. The 27-year-old has been one of the top defensemen in fantasy, and he can help managers in every category except hits.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Streak at seven games, 14 points•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Runs scoring streak to six games•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Helps out on power play•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Five-point game new career mark•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Scores power-play goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski: Earns assist in 500th career game•