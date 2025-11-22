Werenski scored an even-strength goal on a team-high seven shots on net and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

The star blueliner helped set up an Adam Fantilli tally in the first period before giving Columbus a 3-1 lead midway through the third himself, but Detroit came storming back late. Werenski extended his point streak to six games with the performance, racking up three goals and 10 points during that stretch.