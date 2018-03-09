Werenski scored a power-play goal and an even-strength assist while adding four shots and a hit in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche.

The 21-year-old has caught fire at the right time for the Jackets, and Werenski now has three goals and six points in his last five games. His ice time has actually been dwindling a bit lately -- he's played fewer than 20 minutes in three straight contests -- but the team's increased depth on the blue line following the addition of Ian Cole and the return of Ryan Murray from injury have allowed coach John Tortorella to go easy on his young stud defenseman with an eye on keeping him fresh for the postseason, or at least a playoff push.