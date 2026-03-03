default-cbs-image
Werenski (illness) won't play against Nashville on Tuesday, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Werenski will miss his second straight game and will remain day-to-day ahead of Thursday's matchup against Florida. He has amassed 20 goals, 65 points, 195 shots on net and 68 blocked shots across 54 appearances this season.

